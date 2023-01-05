Guests Can Save Up To 25% On Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Rooms Spring-Summer

Today Walt Disney World is dropping some great deals for Spring-Summer, 2023. This tells me that they are worried about bookings, but it’s a win for consumers. If you would like to travel to Walt Disney World and stay at one of their hotels from March-early July, this might be a deal to consider. It also covers the Spring Break time frame, although it does cut off for Easter.
Guests can save on rooms as select Disney Resort hotels on most nights March 1-March 31 2023 and April 10-July 10, 2023. The amount will depend on where you stay and when you go.
- Save up to 25% on stays most nights April 10 through July 10, 2023
- Save up to 20% on stays most nights March 1 through March 31, 2023
Save up to 25% on thes Resorts:
- Save 25% for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023.
- Save 20% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023.
Included are:
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Save up to 20% off these Resorts:
- Save 20% for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023.
- Save 15% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023.
Included are:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save up to 15% off these Resorts:
- Save 15% for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023.
- Save 10% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023.
Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Disney’s Pop Century Resort
The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save up to 10% off the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness
- Save 10% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023; and April 10 to July 10, 2023.
The Fine print
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas and Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.
You can book through Disney or through your preferred travel agent.
