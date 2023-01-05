Guests Can Save Up To 25% On Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Rooms Spring-Summer

Today Walt Disney World is dropping some great deals for Spring-Summer, 2023. This tells me that they are worried about bookings, but it’s a win for consumers. If you would like to travel to Walt Disney World and stay at one of their hotels from March-early July, this might be a deal to consider. It also covers the Spring Break time frame, although it does cut off for Easter.

Guests can save on rooms as select Disney Resort hotels on most nights March 1-March 31 2023 and April 10-July 10, 2023. The amount will depend on where you stay and when you go.

Save up to 25% on stays most nights April 10 through July 10, 2023

on stays most nights April 10 through July 10, 2023 Save up to 20% on stays most nights March 1 through March 31, 2023

Save up to 25% on thes Resorts:

Save 25% for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023.

for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023. Save 20% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023.

Included are:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save up to 20% off these Resorts:

Save 20% for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023.

for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023. Save 15% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023.

Included are:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save up to 15% off these Resorts:

Save 15% for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023.

for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023. Save 10% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023.

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save up to 10% off the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness

Save 10% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023; and April 10 to July 10, 2023.

The Fine print

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas and Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

You can book through Disney or through your preferred travel agent.