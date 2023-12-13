Guests Accused of Jumping Line Lead To Altercation At EPCOT’s Soarin’







Line jumping has long been a problem at the Walt Disney World Resort. Sometimes it happens for a reasonable reason, like someone needing to use the restroom, but oftentimes, people want to get ahead in line. Lately, it has ended up in verbal altercations or fist fights. In this video, line jumping resulted in the guilty party members verbally abusing, making obscene gestures, and mocking the people they passed.

Please remember that this video may not be safe for all workplaces.

@theme.park.vibes on TikTok posted a video of that abuse being dished out by alleged “line jumpers.”

The video starts out with one man, who will become the central figure in the altercation, telling the people he passed that they were walking slowly and they “are all going to the same place” seemingly indicating that is why he passed them in line. Using that justification, the same could be said for the accused line jumpers.

Here are the highlights for those who can not watch the video.

The accused group repeatedly dropped the F-bomb, mocked guests, and the man who alleged they were moving slowly (who I will later refer to as “Mr. Football”) made comments like, “I’m not arguing with f*cking females.”

One of the “men” (I use the term loosely) can be seen making crying gestures at them.

The female in the group keeps flipping people off. If you remove the “F” word, this group seemingly wouldn’t know how to communicate.

It might not be a good idea to behave this way in general, but it is especially stupid if the people are filming and are a theme park vlogging account.

It’s probably also not a good idea to try to intimidate other guests filming your demeaning tirade by declaring that you “play football at the University of Central Florida.” But as it later turned out, he lied about that to begin with.

At this point, another man in line moves up to ask them to stop swearing because children are in line. That’s how bad it was.

After the other man steps back, another man can be heard saying, “I would like to know the name of the family you cut in front of all of us to be with.” To which the girl, whose vocabulary seemingly only consists of “F*ck you,” has to say it again like she’s some vulgar version of Groot.

Then, the “star” of the video, “Mr. Football,” tells his group to stop talking to the people they cut in front of because they want attention. Yet continues to make comments himself.

After they verbally berated and harassed other guests in line, the “football player” pulled out his phone to film them and ensured he turned his phone’s light feature on to shine in the other guests.

He doubles down on claiming he’s a University of Central Florida football player because he tells them they “..watch me every Saturday. You and your family tailgate outside my stadium.” He clearly loves pretending he’s a big deal and keeps insisting he isn’t going to talk to “females,” which comes across as if he feels women are somehow beneath him.

Finally, a Disney manager shows up.

At this point, “Mr. Football” tells the manager that people are mad because they passed them to join their girlfriends in line.

While the manager questions them, “Mr. Football” still talks to the people he allegedly passed in line, saying, “I make money. I don’t argue with people. I make money, homie.” Then he still keeps going exclaiming, “You’re how old? I’m 21, and I got more money than you ever will.” While the Disney manager is right there.

He continues, “Look me up. Google me. Google me!” but refuses to give his name so they can, which was the one good decision he made during this altercation.

The manager ends the confrontation by walking the group away, but “Mr. Football” says they were not removed from the park.

Since the video it seems that “Mr. Football” who turned out to be Kwadwo Brathwaite admitted that he lied and never played for the University and put out an apology video where he claims he was called racial slurs by some men he passed (but never mentioned that once when he was recorded.) He says they were meeting their female companions in line, which is why they passed people to join their party.

While he does apologize to the children and innocent bystanders for his language and behavior, he claims that “racial slurs” were the reason for his behavior. But this claim can’t be confirmed by this video as none were heard during the video, and he never commented on said comments during the video. This, of course, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen either, but we can’t determine that from what was shown.

This is a prime example of how not to behave at Disney Parks. Just wait for your party to enter a line. It’s easier. If racial comments were made, never do that. By all means, do not act like these people– especially Ms. Groot and Mr. Football.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.