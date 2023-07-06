Guest Sues Disney Following Monorail Accident At EPCOT







Whenever you visit a theme park or large resort, there is always the chance of an injury, whether it be a freak accident or some type of technical malfunction. It is always up to the owners of said establishment to make sure that everything is up to code and safe for both guests and staff.



Unfortunately, this past March, a guest who was visiting EPCOT suffered a serious injury when the doors to the Monorail closed on her, nearly crushing her. Now months later, she has filed a lawsuit against Disney for the accident.







The lawsuit alleges that on March 24, 2023, as she was boarding the Monorail at Bay Lake, the doors malfunctioned and slammed shut on her. She was apparently in excruciating pain until five guests were able to pry her loose from the doors.



The lawsuit also alleges that no cast members came to her aid or called for help and that the Monorail captain stated over the intercom that the Monorail had suffered a malfunction and that the system had to be reset. This was most likely when the doors closed on her.



She has accused Disney of failing to properly maintain safety conditions and failed to assist her once the accident occurred.







Since the accident, she has apparently suffered permanent damage due to the force of the impact from the doors. She is seeking $50,000 for compensation and damages. Additional fees may be added for legal proceedings and any other possible medical issues as a result of the accident.



The Disney Monorail is known for having safety issues. In 1985 a fire broke out on one of the trains causing six people to be hospitalized. In 2009 a collision between two Monorail trains resulted in the death of a conductor. In 2021 guests were trapped for 2 hours due to a power outage.



Hopefully, in the future, following the lawsuit, Disney will finally update the safety of their Monorail system for the sake of both guests and staff.



