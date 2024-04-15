Guest Sues Disney After She Claims Goofy Actor Injured Her







Whenever you visit the “happiest place on Earth” you usually plan out your entire trip from going on all of your favorite rides to picking out your favorite restaurant and even picking up a souvenir or two. But what you don’t expect to happen is getting seriously hurt, which unfortunately can happen.



A woman named Katrina Griffin, who was visiting Disney’s California Adventure in April of 2022 with her family, is suing the Walt Disney Company due to injuries sustained on her trip.







The lawsuit states that on April 3rd, 2022, Griffin bent over to tie her daughter’s shoes. When a cast member dressed as the popular Mickey Mouse character Goofy ran into her and they both fell onto the hard cement with him on top of her. She claims that she felt all of his body weight on her.



The suit was filed at the Orange County Superior Court in March. Specifically, she is suing Disneyland Resort, the Goofy actor labeled John Doe 1, and the cast member who acted as Goofy’s handler labeled John Doe 2. Griffin is seeking damages for “severe, traumatic, debilitating, and permanent injuries that necessitated significant medical care as well as emotional pain and suffering.”



She also says that the injuries “will result in some permanent disability.” and is seeking damages for that as well.







While it is true that it can be rather difficult to see inside the character costumes with the large masks, it should have been the handler’s job to help point him in the right direction to prevent such accidents from occurring.



The most likely result from this suit will be an out-of-court settlement, as Disney is known for such settlements no matter how big the lawsuit. At this time, it is simply a lawsuit that has just been filed.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!



Source: Fox 4