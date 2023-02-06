Guest Dropped Phone Leads To Small Incident on Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters







Disney had been cracking down on cell phone usage in attraction lately banning them on a few different attractions. Now it seems more cell phone bans will be likely after a guest dropped her phone and it “caught on fire” on Luigi’s Rollickin Roadsters in Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure park.

It seem that a guest accidentally dropped her phone during the ride and it was hit by ride vehicles. After that it began to smoke and some say it “caught on fire” forcing the ride to stop and some vehicles to be evacuated.

A video by @hunterjakesteele on TikTok showed the incident and indicated it was his sister who dropped the phone.

The phone was retrieved and returned to the woman.

While this was clearly an accident, I have to wonder if more cell phone bans on attractions will follow.

This instance the phone was hit by a ride vehicle that caused to to smoke and possibly catch on fire. It could easily happen again. Disney has to be wondering what else could happen if a phone is dropped while a ride is moving at high speeds. Someone could get hit and injured or worse.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.