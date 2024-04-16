Guest Climbs ‘Skull Island: Reign Of Kong’ At Universal Orlando







Whenever you visit one of the major theme park resorts in Florida you often feel immersed in the scenery and attractions, fooling your inner child to think that you have gone to a magical world. But most people know that it’s all make believe and that you should still be on your best behavior. But there are a few who tend to take things a bit too far.



A guest who was visiting Universal Studios Orlando decided to play King Kong outside of the Skull Island: Reign of Kong ride. The young boy was caught on video climbing the massive sign outside of the attraction and sitting on top like it was the Empire State Building. However he was acting more like a Donkey than a King.

Skull Island: Reign of Kid pic.twitter.com/u42ZPHgGyS — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) April 14, 2024

Regardless of the child’s age that sign is at least 14 feet tall, and with the slightest gust of wind or slip of the foot he would have fallen off like the big gorilla did in 1933. Falls from 6 to 10 feet are considered deadly, meaning that a fall from that height could have lead to a serious injury or worse, even fatal.



While the child was not very smart for doing such a thing, the blame should have been on the parents, who clearly didn’t seem to mind their son climbing such an uneven and unsafe structure like a jungle gym. He even seemed to pose like he was having his photo taken.



Had a staff member been around, the family may have been thrown out or even banned.



While there doesn’t seem to be a “Do Not Climb” sign in the video, there clearly should have been one. Even so, nobody should have thought that climbing the structure would have been okay in the first place. Rules are there for your safety.



What do you think of the child’s behavior? Should the family have been kicked out? Should they have been banned from the park? Let us know your thoughts.



