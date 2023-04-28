“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”: Things Learned at Previews and Hollywood Premiere







The final installment of the Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie franchise releases to theatres in early May. What did we learn about “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3” at preview screenings and the Hollywood premiere event?

With the trailer’s release in February, this movie’s hype has been growing. Also, with this being James Gunn’s last Marvel movie, much attention has been focused on this film.

Initial Reactions to “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3”

According to The Wrap, most people attending Eastern and Central time zone movie previews loved it. They expressed that this movie provided a nice send-off for this group of Marvel characters and James Gunn as a Marvel director before he leads the DC movie franchises full-time.

Of course, some viewers at the previews expressed concerns. They voiced that the ending felt unfulfilling. Some also said that too many characters are in this film.

Comments at Hollywood Premiere

We learn a few pieces of information from the red-carpet interviews by Marc Malkin of Variety at the Hollywood premiere. They range from initial casting stories to Chris Pratt doing something Samuel L. Jackson shows more skill.

Casting director Sarah Finn reveals the backstory behind casting Chris Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3” She said Pratt didn’t want to audition, and Gunn didn’t want to see him. Perhaps some trickery by Finn led to this audition. They had been auditioning for the Star-Lord character for months, not finding anyone that fit the role. She got Pratt and Gunn together suspiciously and said that Pratt might as well audition. According to Finn, Gunn agreed Pratt was perfect for playing Star-Lord in 20 seconds of this audition.

Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, said she talked with James Gunn about working in the DC Universe. She has one specific character in mind. However, she would not reveal that character.

Language Discussion

Klementieff also discussed how this third movie focuses on Rocket Raccoon’s backstory. However, she started the unique information bomb of the evening. She said that Chris Pratt uses the “F-Bomb” in this movie.

Later, During an interview with Marc Malkin of Variety, James Gunn confirmed that Chris Pratt’s character says the “F” word in this movie. Gunn stated that this was the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that word choice made it into a final version of a Marvel movie.

In his red-carpet interview with Marc Malkin, Chris Pratt said the “F-Bomb” was not scripted. He also said, “Take that, Samuel Jackson!” Pratt almost seemed proud to say it to a Marvel movie audience.

Indeed, we will learn more about “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” in the next few days since it opens next week. We should expect an emotional roller coaster for Marvel fans. As a representative of the Attractions Magazine posted on social media, “We just saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s a crazier ride than Cosmic Rewind, but on an emotional roller coaster. We cried so much for every reason you can cry.”

Will you see the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy during the opening weekend? Let us know in the comments below.