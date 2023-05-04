Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 May Set Up A New Team







NOTE: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE MAY CONTAIN POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR THE UPCOMING GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3.



The third and possibly final installment in the popular Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is set to premier this week. Fans wait in anticipation in seeing what the group of super misfits are up to. Alongside meeting newcomer Adam Warlock they will also delve into Rocket Raccoon’s past and once again save the galaxy.







However, not everything has been all sunshine and rainbows as the box office predictions for the film have been dropping. The film is set to debut lower that its predecessor from 2017. Not to mention the series is loosing its director/creative head James Gunn. But now they may be loosing some of their key characters.



It is well known that David Bautista, known for playing Drax, plans on leaving the franchise following this film. But he is apparently not the only one who is ready to hand up their blaster. Gamora actress Zoe Saldaña has also expressed her desire to leave, even wanting a new actress to take over her character.







Now even actor Chris Pratt, Star Lord himself, has hinted at possibly not returning without director James Gunn (who is now in charge at Marvel’s rival DC). He said he would only return if the reason was right.



In early 2022 James Gunn confirmed that this will be the last time we see “this version” of the Guardians. So there is a possibility that we will see at least half the team leave the franchise. While in the comics there were other members of the team and other cosmic heroes it is unknown who or what will take the place of these now iconic characters. Perhaps we will get a tease at some new members in the post-credit sequence.



What do you think? Will we be seeing a new Guardians team in the future?



Source: comicbook.com