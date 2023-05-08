Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Hits $118 Million Domestically and $282 Million Globally







The first weekend for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is on the books and it appears that the film performed at about what the new estimates said. Originally the domestic estimates had the film at $130-$150 million but they were lowered to $110-$120 million. Globally it exceeded expectations. It was estimated to bring in $250 million but it did $282 million. One offsets the other. (The total was revised up from $114M – $118M)

The numbers balanced out well.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ did outperform ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ which made $104 million at its opening. It did not beat ‘Super Mario Bros.’ which came in at $137 million at opening. So it’s now sitting at the second biggest domestic opening of 2023.

This puts the film in the middle range of Marvel releases.

(Chart comes from The Numbers)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3” falls above the original “Iron Man” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” as well as “Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania” and “Captain Amerca: The Winter Soldier” but it’s below “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Iron Man 2” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Next weekend will be very telling as to how the movie will perform overall. Word-of-mouth for this film is good, and the reviews are pretty good as well. That could help propel it forward. However, the upsetting scene in the film might cause it to go the other way as families steer clear.

Time will tell. I look forward to seeing how next weekend goes.

