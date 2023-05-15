Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Going Strong For Second Week Box Office







Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has performed very well in its second week, only dropping off by 47%. This is a massive gain for Marvel, as most of their films have opened weaker than expected and plunged during their sophomore weeks.

How much did it do?

The film came in at an estimated $62.6 million domestically for week two and $91.9 million globally. It also did very well in China at $58.4 million. Adding these numbers to the opening weekend numbers brings the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. total to $215.6 million domestically and $315.6 million globally. Putting the film’s total at over $530 million.

The real win for Marvel and Disney is the low dropoff rate percentage. Only a few other Marvel films have seen such a low dropoff rate, including Black Panther, which dropped 45% in its second week, and the first Thor film, which matched the sophomore week percentage at 47%.

Word of mouth and good reviews likely helped keep the film’s momentum going through the second weekend. I was concerned that the tragic story elements could turn audiences off from the film, but they seemingly did not. Although I would still recommend parents research the film before taking younger or more sensitive children to see it.

Overall the reviews are mostly positive. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 currently has an 82% Critical Score and a 95% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney needed the film to perform in the first two weeks as more competition is coming with ‘Fast X’ releasing this week, on May 19. “The Little Mermaid” is also coming in strong for the three-day holiday weekend, releasing on May 26. The film seems to be holding.

Will it hit the coveted $1 billion mark? It’s hard to say. While it’s halfway there, the incoming competition could keep it from making that goal, but it’s still possible.

What do you think? Will the film hit $1 billion? Comment and let us know!