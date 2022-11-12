Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Opening Date

Previously Disney announced that the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction in EPCOT would be receiving a holiday overlay with a new, original song. We now have a date for the opening of this overlay.

Guests can start enjoying the holiday themed version of the coaster the day after Thanksgiving, November 25th. Not surprisingly it opens with the rest of the EPCOT International Festival of Holidays celebrations around the park.

The event write-up says:

“This season, the Guardians are trading in their classic hits playlist for a mash-up of seasonal jams at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too.”

This date also coincides with the release of the Disney+ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.‘

Source: WDWNT