Guardian’s Holiday Special Mantis Coming From Hot Toys!

It’s Christmas! If you’re reading this now, you’ve probably already opened all your presents and made a pile of all the gift cards/cash. So what are you going to spend it on, eh? How about using it to pre-order Hot Toys’ newest collectible: Mantis from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Even with all these accessories and costume parts, Mantis still comes in at a lower price than other MCU Hot Toys figures. She’s only $264, but she won’t ship until the first half of 2024. It sucks that she won’t arrive next Christmas. Oh, well.

I love the attention to detail, but I wish Mantis came with a second portrait with a smiling face. Unfortunately, her vacant expression clashes with all the cheery holiday accessories Hot Toys managed to cram in.

Mantis will come with these features and accessories:

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with antennae

Screen-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture and make-up

Black hair sculpture with green highlights

Specialized body with over 28 points of articulation

Approximately 29 cm tall (31cm tall with antennae included)

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands with palm sleeves including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) pair of accessory-holding hands One (1) set of power-using hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

One (1) green-colored holiday sweater with pompom

One (1) sleeveless green colored vest with black line patterns

One (1) pair of finely tailored green & black colored pants with skirt

One (1) pair of black colored boots

One (1) pair of green colored arm wraps

One (1) holiday headband

One (1) pompom necklace

One (1) gift bows apron

One (1) giant candy cane

One (1) pair of sunglasses

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate

[Source: Sideshow Collectibles]