Guardian’s Holiday Special Mantis Coming From Hot Toys!

It’s Christmas! If you’re reading this now, you’ve probably already opened all your presents and made a pile of all the gift cards/cash. So what are you going to spend it on, eh? How about using it to pre-order Hot Toys’ newest collectible: Mantis from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?
Even with all these accessories and costume parts, Mantis still comes in at a lower price than other MCU Hot Toys figures. She’s only $264, but she won’t ship until the first half of 2024. It sucks that she won’t arrive next Christmas. Oh, well.
I love the attention to detail, but I wish Mantis came with a second portrait with a smiling face. Unfortunately, her vacant expression clashes with all the cheery holiday accessories Hot Toys managed to cram in.
Mantis will come with these features and accessories:
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with antennae
- Screen-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture and make-up
- Black hair sculpture with green highlights
- Specialized body with over 28 points of articulation
- Approximately 29 cm tall (31cm tall with antennae included)
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands with palm sleeves including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of gesture hands
- One (1) pair of accessory-holding hands
- One (1) set of power-using hands
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted
- One (1) green-colored holiday sweater with pompom
- One (1) sleeveless green colored vest with black line patterns
- One (1) pair of finely tailored green & black colored pants with skirt
- One (1) pair of black colored boots
- One (1) pair of green colored arm wraps
- One (1) holiday headband
- One (1) pompom necklace
- One (1) gift bows apron
- One (1) giant candy cane
- One (1) pair of sunglasses
- Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate
[Source: Sideshow Collectibles]
