Guardians 3 Gets its MPAA Rating







Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 received its MPAA rating within weeks of its debut in theaters. The film is set for release on May 5, 2023. Volume 3 may be the last of this solo Guardians film, but it is said that they are set to go out with a “bang.” Director James Gunn described Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 as “much more mature.” Set to dive into Rocket Raccoon’s backstory and perhaps feature a few deaths, the film has been given a PG-13 rating.

Director James Gunn has directed his last Guardians and Marvel film with, Volume 3. Gunn has moved over to the DC to create his own superhero universe.

Disney has described Volume 3 as involving: “intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references, and thematic elements.” Many of the other blockbusters that have come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have also been given a similar rating of PG-13. The MCU is set to have an R-rated movie with the release of Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are known for their crass humor and love of nostalgic music. However, fans are being told that this outing for the Guardians will be darker and more intense. After watching the trailer, fans can see that there are certainly more instances of violence and action with the whole crew involved. Luckily, the crude humor and language are there to entertain the legion of fans that this group in the MCU has amassed.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 opens to audiences on May 5, 2023, with a PG-13 MPAA rating and will surely deliver laughs, screams, and tears to viewers of the film.

Source: TheDirect