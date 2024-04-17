Group Sets Up Petition Against Disney’s Proposed DAS Pass Changes







On April 9, 2024, the Walt Disney Company announced changes to their Disability Access Pass (DAS) service. The DAS Pass is issued to those who can not stand in line for the length of the stand-by queue for medical reasons. Instead, those guests are issued a return window later in the day that is equivalent to the time people would have to wait in line.

Under the new guidelines, guests who want a pass must pre-register online with Cast Members and medical professionals. According to Disney this will determine who actually needs a pass and will prevent abuse of the system.

However, with the update, new language was posted that seemingly indicates that the pass will only be issued for certain types of disabilities.

“The DAS pass is for guests who have a “developmental disability like autism or similar and are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period.”

Other groups with disabilities are now fighting against the new language, saying it’s discriminating against other types of disabilities that also require adaptations for lines. They have taken their position to Change.org.

A group called DAS Defenders has created the petition claiming the new program changes exclude other groups of disabled individuals.

Here is what they said:

“Disney magic should be for everyone but Disney’s recent modifications to the Disability Access Service (DAS) program have excluded many members of the disabled community and their families. For years, Disney has been a beacon of inclusivity and joy for disabled individuals, offering a safe haven where they could enjoy moments of connection and adventure while having their accessibility needs met.

By limiting the DAS program to developmental disabilities only, Disney has left out a wide array of disabled individuals, including cancer patients, veterans with PTSD, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, those with rare diseases and more. As one of the world’s biggest companies, boasting a value exceeding 200 billion dollars, Disney should not be discriminating.

By excluding a diverse range of disabilities and implementing impractical solutions such as bathroom return lines and rider switches, Disney is putting disabled individuals at risk and subjecting them to unnecessary challenges and humiliation.

These policies not only undermine the principles of fairness and inclusivity but also perpetuate discriminatory practices that prevent disabled individuals from fully participating in the Disney experience.”

They continue by saying that immediate action is necessary as the new program will being next month (May 20) at Walt Disney World and on June 18 at Disneyland.

“Immediate action is essential to address the harmful implications of Disney’s revised DAS program and uphold the company’s values of inclusivity and accessibility. Disney is a dream destination for countless families and children worldwide. By excluding many disabled individuals from these cherished experiences, Disney not only perpetuates discrimination but also sends a clear message that the rights and needs of the disabled community can be overlooked. Such actions set a dangerous precedent, allowing corporate giants to trample on the rights and dignity of marginalized groups without consequence. It is imperative that Disney recognizes the broad-reaching impact of its decisions and takes immediate steps to rectify this injustice.”

At the time of this article, the petition had 5,104 signatures.

Disney’s “decision makers” are Tami Garcia, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Diversity and Inclusion; Jeff Vahle, President of Walt Disney World Resort; Ken Potrock, President of Disneyland Resort; Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks and Experiences; and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

All are listed as having given no response to the petition.

