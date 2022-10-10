Grogu Is Bandai’s Next Star Wars-Themed Tamagotchi!

Somehow Tamagotchis are still a thing. Countless kids of my generation killed many of these tiny electronic pets in the 1990s. Now you can relive that fun of neglecting your own pet Grogu! Leave him in a drawer and rediscover his corpse weeks later. This is the way!

The Tamagotchi comes in two flavors: standard and one with a silicone case. Yeah, I’m not kidding. The price difference is $8. So if you want a Grogu-themed sleeve for your Tamagotchi, you’ll have to fork out $27.99 instead of $19.99. Both versions are expected to be out in March 2023.

I’m pretty sure both Tamagotchis are the same; however, both descriptions differ on Entertainment Earth. This may have just been a mistake from the PR department, but if it’s not, then the silicone case version includes appearances from “The Armorer, Ahsoka Tano, and a Tusken Raider.” Odds are, these are identical.