Grinch Horror Parody ‘The Mean One’ Coming This December

Have you ever wanted a horror parody of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas?” If you answered “yes” you are in luck. A new film by XYZ Films featuring a homicidal Grinch knock off in a Santa suit. The new film will be coming for free on December 15th, although the platform it will be released on hasn’t been announced as of yet.

Here is the write-up from the press release:

“In horror film The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown in Terrifier 2) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Frazier Park, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure.”

The film is co-production from three groups: A Sleight of Hand Productions, Amy Rose Productions, and Kali Pictures. This new take on a green grump is directed by LaMorte and based on a script by Flip and Finn Kobler. Executive Produced by Jordan Rosner, Gato Scatena, and Zach Stampone.

The film stars David Howard Thornton, Krystle Martin, Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher.

XYZ Films’ Manager of Acquisitions and Development Alex Williams offered this comment: “As a passionate fan of seasonal horror, The Mean One is exactly the kind of film that lands on my personal “nice list.

This movie is a stunningly great time with a ferociously subversive turn from David Howard Thornton – and XYZ Films is so proud to be bringing this soon-to-be iconic Christmas slasher to audiences this holiday season.”

I have to say this is not something I thought I would be writing about today, but it here we are.

It is definitely NOT the version of the Grinch you find at Universal Parks.

