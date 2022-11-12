Grinch Breakfast Returns After Three Year Absence

The Grinch™ & Friends Character Breakfast returns this year at Universal Orlando as a popular part of the Grinchmas celebration. The return of character meals at Universal Orlando has been a slow process. The last time this event happened would be in 2019. Some guests still wait for the return of character meals like Marvel Character Dining and Minion Breakfast for example. Recently, Universal Orlando released some more details about this year’s Grinch breakfast at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous. We learned a very important aspect of breakfast, the menu! Guests started enjoying this breakfast on Saturday, November 12th at 9:00 am for the first Grinch breakfast of the season.

Based on chatting with my theme park friends that have enjoyed this character meal each year it has occurred, the food quality varies from year to year. Like most character dining, you pay for the interaction and the food. Thus, often the food quality suffers.

However, the menu for this Grinch breakfast looks interesting. Having creative breakfast options presents many challenges to theme park chefs. Yet, Universal Orlando chefs appear to have come up with some nice options—at least based on the menu. Now many of the menu items count as standard and expected. This buffet will have a fruit display, scrambled eggs, sausage links, biscuits & gravy, and some mini croissants. The Grinch likes baked French toast, chicken & waffles, and having an overnights oats bar also.

In case you thought Universal Orlando would skimp on Grinch-themed food, there will be plenty. For instance, you can have Lou Lou Who’s Green Eggs, Grinch’s Green Pancakes, and green eggs & ham breakfast pizza at this character breakfast. Cindy Lou Who’s Who Hash will be available also, but I suspect not in the tater tot variety like over at Green Eggs and Ham Café. Of course, you need to have “Roast Beast.” The “Roast Beast” will be a hickory roasted ham carved for guests to enjoy as if they were Cindy Lou Who. One surprise, at least to me, involves Betty Lou Who’s Shakshuka. Shakshuka is a Middle Eastern-style dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion, and garlic.

If that buffet does not sound like enough, then Universal Orlando has more for your sweet tooth at this breakfast. Those dessert-style options include “Treat for Max” cookies, green egg brownie pops, Grinch™ cookies, Grinch™ mousse cubes, red velvet hearts, and an assortment of mini muffins.

As a reminder, each attendee receives one digital download photo from one of your character interactions. The tickets cost $41.99 for adults and $26 for children ages 3-9. This price does not include admission to Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park. Also, reservations are required. Reservations can be made by calling 407-224-3663.

Universal Orlando indicates on their website that you can “savor a Grinchy good morning and feast with the mean green one himself – treat yourself to Green Eggs and Ham plus a whole buffet of festive foods” This Grinchy breakfast will be held on select dates between Nov 12 – Dec 29. Those dates are very limited at the moment. However, if you get to have breakfast with the Grinch, this is what you can expect.

As always, eat like you mean it!