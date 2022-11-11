Grinch and Minions Popcorn Buckets and Freestyle Holiday Cup Holders at Universal Orlando Resort

The holidays are popping up everywhere at Universal Orlando Resort. Now we have a look at some more holiday themed merchandise thanks to our writer Jon Self. There are some pieces featuring the Grinch and Minions as well as a festive holiday cup holder!

Let’s take a look!

The Grinch is represented well with various pieces including the $28 popcorn bucket, Loungefly mini backpacks and shirts!

There is also a Minions holiday popcorn bucket for $28 too! Bob is stylin’.

With the popcorn buckets your first fill is free!

If you want to carry your Freestyle cup around in a festive way, you can purchase a holiday cup holder for $17.06 (including tax)

They are so cute! I love the vintage styling on the cup holders.

