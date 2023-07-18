Greg Wiseman Shoots Down Gargoyles Movie Rumors







Recently a rumor had been spreading online, suggesting that a live-action adaptation of the classic animated television series Gargoyles was in the works. Not only that, but also that renowned actor and director Kenneth Branagh would be helming the project.

The report began spreading like wildfire as people were not only open to the idea, but also that it made sense since last year Disney released another film based on a Disney Afternoon series Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers.

However, after the story began spreading on Twitter the series’ original creator, Greg Wiseman, responded to the claims.

Weseman created the series in 1994 and was heavily involved with the series for most of its three-season run up until 1997. The series was critically acclaimed and won multiple awards and accolades. To this day the series still has a hardcore fanbase. At one point there was even going to be a crossover with Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

For years Wiseman has been trying to find a way to bring back the series, even suggesting a new series for Disney+ that would continue the original story. He once stated in an interview:

“Gargoyles is still my baby. I don’t own it. I don’t get a dime off of it being on Disney Plus. And yet I’m so thrilled that it is, I’m thrilled that it represents a chance, even if it’s a slim chance, to bring it back. I’ve always wanted to do more. I’ve got a timeline for the show that’s 315 pages long. I’ve got notebooks and comp books full of ideas for it. Spinoff notions and all sorts of things. Literally nothing would make me happier than to go back and do more Gargoyles.”

Currently, a remaster of the 16-bit Sega Genesis game is in development, along with receiving a new comic book series from Dynatime Entertainment. All three seasons of the series are now on Disney+.

