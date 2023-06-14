Grand Floridian Resort Guests See Refurbishments and More







In late 2022, Walt Disney World announced some planned refurbishments to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Several aspects of the refurbishment process at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa have made things look different.

While visiting Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to try the Halfway to the Holidays treats, we saw some refurbishments in progress. We also spotted some other out-of-the-ordinary signs at this Disney hotel.

A significant portion of the lobby sits behind walls now. The walls will be tough to miss. Most of the lobby remains unchanged, however.

Guests coming off the monorail entering the Victorian style hotel will quickly spot the refurbishment walls. Guests can still enjoy the hotel’s lobby area despite the odd appearance. Below are some pictures of the Grand Floridian Resort lobby on Tuesday, June 13.

Another noticeable refurbishment project involves the exterior outdoor area of the Grand Floridian Café. Guests will see many walls in that area of the resort. Also, guests wishing to visit the Gasparilla Island Grill, the quick service location, will be redirected by signs to maneuver around the walls.

The process is a bit awkward currently. However, at least on the day we visited, a large amount of work was being done. If you plan to visit this hotel, prepare for these inconveniences.

Signs at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Not only did guests encounter those refurbishments, but on June 13, two signs indicated more unusual activity. The first sign indicated that an ATM was not working. This Chase ATM tends to go down, so nothing surprising there.

Nevertheless, another sign near the Grand Floridian Café presented guests today with a potential loud annoyance. The fire alarm was to be tested from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Though we understand that this test did not last long, the idea of a fire alarm going off at the Victorian-style resort hotel would annoy visitors.

This refurbishment has been expected for some time. Hopefully, this one will go smoothly. While rumors of adding Mary Poppins theming to the lobby and other areas of the hotel persist, we still have nothing official from Walt Disney World. We will all need to wait to see what comes next with this refurbishment.