Grand Floridian Gingerbread House Officially Open

The gingerbread displays created by Disney Parks impress guests for good reason. As Disney Parks Blog stated, “These are a staple of the most wonderful time of the year, and for good reason. The pastry teams on both coasts and at sea spend countless hours masterfully crafting these culinary works of art.” One of the most popular ones resides at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. This gingerbread house takes months to prepare and finalize. Guests marvel at the gingerbread smell from this masterpiece. Guests wonder why they cannot put together a gingerbread house kit bought from a store when this house appears each holiday season. On November 9th, this famous gingerbread house became fully operational.

As Disney wants all to know, guests can view clouds of cinnamon flowing out of the chimney of this life-sized storybook gingerbread house made from a classic Austrian recipe. The gingerbread house sits covered in white chocolate, candy canes, edible snowflakes, sugar poinsettias, and numerous hidden Mickeys. According to Disney Parks Blog, 25 hidden Mickeys exist within this gingerbread house. Also, Disney stated that an 85-pound chocolate Santa, nutcrackers, toy soldiers, and snowmen have all been hand-painted by the Grand Floridian Bakery team for this house.

Disney will be more than happy to sell you some of the treats from this creation. According to Disney, with the 50th Anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World Resort continuing, this year’s gingerbread house display features feature colors and accents inspired by the signature EARidescent look. If you are interested, many collectibles can be purchased. Yet, many people just want the treats. With all the choices, who can blame them?

Some of the treats sold here are gingerbread Mickeys and shingles, brownie Christmas trees, and chocolate peppermint bark. As the menu board indicates, guests can choose between a wide variety of options. Disney offers gluten-friendly, plant-based, and no-sugar-added treats at this gingerbread house also. If you cannot decide or just love the holidays, you can purchase a combo box of treats with an exclusive chocolate Mickey ornament within the combo box.

This year, the Gingerbread house displays live up to previous standards. The integration of lights and well-prepared gingerbread continues to impress after all these years. On opening morning, I watched them test the chimney smoke. Also, I witnessed the arrival of decorative balloons—since everyone loves balloons, right? In addition, the treats arrival brought great joy to my food loving heart. The intricate design of this house, especially in the front, will dazzle many visitors.

On official opening morning, a queue developed to experience this gingerbread house. Yes, they wanted some treats and collectibles also. Opening days of anything at Walt Disney World draws crowds.

However, this special holiday feature will be worth your time at Walt Disney World. Also, after today, the queues will not be as long so you can have a pleasant experience with this gingerbread house. For this Disney spot, I say, eat like you mean it but do not bring the whole gingerbread house down.