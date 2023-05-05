Governor DeSantis Signs Bill To Void Disney’s Reedy Creek Agreement







Over the last two days, the Florida House and Senate have voted to pass the bill to give the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board the right to void Disney’s Restrictive Covenants agreement they made with the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

SB 1604 has been signed into law by the governor today.

Representative Ann Eskamani said that the bill was signed right before 2 PM.

The new bill will roll back Disney’s agreement with the RCID. Some are pointing out the possible “self-dealing” aspect of the deal as e-mails show that the Walt Disney World Chief Counsel drafted the agreement and then allowed the RCID attorney to put their name on it in his place. If true, Disney’s attorney drafted the governing covenants that Disney agreed to—making it a contract they signed themselves. That is apparently an issue.

Bob Iger had previously stated he would sit down and talk with Governor DeSantis but then did nothing. Instead, Disney hired an attorney from CA and had them fly down to Tallahassee to file their suit as soon as the newly appointed Board voted to nullify the agreement Disney allegedly drafted to give themselves power.

With that lawsuit, Disney is now suing the Florida Governor, the members of the new Board, and other “legislators,” which basically means anyone who disagreed with them. The new Board members are suing Disney as well.

Disney wouldn’t be Disney if they were using yet another lawsuit to get their way. Florida is used to it by now, especially the Orange County Property Assessor’s office. It’s a running joke at this point.

Disney is demanding that bills stripping them of their special privileges be returned to them and that those named in their suit pay for their legal costs, among other demands.

