GotG3 Opening Weekend Box Office Tracking Lower Than GotG2







The upcoming third and seemingly final installment of the popular Guardians of the Galaxy series is almost here. James Gunn’s last hurrah as part of the world of Marvel before fully joining Warner Bros. as part of their new DC Universe.







Fans are excited to see not only the classic crew back together, but also the return of Gamora after her death in Avengers: Infinity War. It isn’t yet known if it is the same Gamora or one from another reality since her soul was traded for the Soul Stone.



We will also see the debut of both Adam Warlock and Rocket’s girlfriend Lylla the Otter. But we will also be saying goodbye to Drax as his actor Dave Bautista says that he is leaving the franchise after this.







But despite the hype surrounding the film’s upcoming release, it appears that the film likely won’t have a “record-breaking weekend”. According to The Wrap, the film’s opening weekend is currently estimated to bring in $125 Million – $130 Million.



While those are impressive numbers, the previous film from 2017 brought in around $146.3 Million on its opening weekend.



There are multiple reasons for why the projections are lower than originally expected. First, the release of Illumination’s animated Super Mario Bros. film is stomping the competition at the box office. With GotG3‘s opening in early May, the Italian plumbers will definitely eat into its earnings.







The second big reason is the overall decline of the MCU and superhero films in general. Not only have films and shows in the MCU been underwhelming since the end of Phase 3, but the DC Universe has also had a recent output of box office duds. Could GotG3 be a disappointment?



Are you still planning on seeing the final installment of the Guardians series? What do you expect to happen?



Source: comicbook.com