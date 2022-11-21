Gorr The God Killer Will Punish Your Hot Toys Collection

Christian Bale was the only good thing about Thor: Love and Thunder. Aside from a couple of goofy scenes, his character of Gorr, The God Killer, pushed a messy movie forward. Finally, months after the film has faded from memory and dumped on Disney+, we’re finally getting the first glimpse at Gorr’s Hot Toys figure.

Sadly, we won’t see this amazingly detailed figure until January or June 2024. Gorr is available for pre-order right now at Sideshow Collectibles. He’s priced at $275 and comes with the Necrosword and a light-up Stormbreaker. Other than that, he’s a very accessories-lite release.

A being of deadly reckoning, Gorr the God Butcher is hellbent on killing all the gods in the Universe. Wielding a powerful and terrifying weapon, Gorr will let nothing stand in his way.

Hot Toys is thrilled to expand the Thor: Love and Thunder collection series with Gorr in 1/6th scale collectible figure depicting his fearsome visage from his premiere appearance in the movie.

Gorr isn’t going to be accessory-heavy, but he does come with all the essentials:

– One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs

– Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture, scars and make-up

– Approximately 30 cm tall

– Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

– Five (5) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of relax hands

– One (1) pair of open hands

– One (1) pair of gesture hands

– One (1) pair for weapons holding hands

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

– One (1) greyish white-colored robe and cape with weathering effects

– One (1) greyish white-colored scarf with weathering effects

Weapons:

– One (1) Necrosword

– One (1) battle-damaged Necrosword

– One (1) Stormbreaker with LED light-up function (batteries required)

Accessories:

– One (1) necklace

– A themed figure stand with movie logo and character name

[Source: Hot Toys]