Goosebumps Season 2 Coming To Disney+ With New Story and Cast







During the Television Critics Association winter press tour today, Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis announced that a second season of “Goosebumps” will be coming to Disney+.

Things will be a bit different for the second season of the show, and it will be turned into an “anthology series” with a new story and cast. It will have a lot of the original production team back, including showrunner Hilary Winston, and Sony Pictures Entertainment will produce it.

For the second season, the show will be about “teenage siblings who discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo finds themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”

Ayo Davis offered this statement on the renewal,

“Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart, and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year. We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two.”

Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Popei is also excited about season two, saying,

“We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast, and crew and the vision they brought to season one, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine’s iconic world. Like when you cracked open a new book in the Goosebumps series, we can’t wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology. Thanks to Disney Branded Television, who remain steadfast partners throughout this wonderfully chilling journey.”

The first season did incredibly well on Disney+ and many people were excited about it. It will be interesting to see what they develop for season 2.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter