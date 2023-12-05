Godzilla & Beyoncé Crush The Marvels & Wish At The Box Office







The 2023 Thanksgiving/Christmas seasons have not been very kind to Disney at the box office. Both the latest film of the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels, and their big expansive animated feature, Wish, are falling way below what they were originally expected to take in.







The Marvels, which was released on November 10th, is currently the lowest-earning MCU film to date and so far the only one to earn less than its production budget, with $197 Million worldwide against an estimated $219.8 net budget.



Wish, which was released on November 22nd, has made only $82 Million worldwide against an estimated $200 Million budget. The film’s second-weekend box office had a percentage drop of 64%, which was worse than 2022’s Strange World, which had a 58% drop.







Now, as the Christmas season draws nearer, the two biggest films of this past weekend were not from Disney, but by entertainment royalty with Beyoncé aka “Queen Bey,” and Godzilla aka “The King of the Monsters.



The new Beyoncé film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, made over $21 Million on its opening weekend. A film, which is more of an over-glorified concert recording, has audiences more interested than another Disney musical.



The new Godzilla film, Godzilla: Minus One, earned over $11 Million on its opening weekend. A Japanese film with English subtitles with a giant monster destroying post-WW2 Japan has more people more captivated than a Marvel film.







The Beyoncé film took the number one spot with Godzilla taking number three and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes taking second place in between. Disney’s Wish was number five behind DreamWorks’ Trolls: Band Together, and The Marvels was number eleven behind the slasher film Thanksgiving.



Unlike 2022, where Disney had Avatar: The Way of Water to lean on with its over $2 Billion box office, the 2023 Christmas season seems to be giving Disney a giant lump of coal. Hopefully, they can turn things around come the 2024 season.



Source: Box Office Mojo