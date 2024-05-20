Search
HomeUniversal OrlandoGoblin's Feast Haunted House Has Been Announced for HHN 33

Goblin’s Feast Haunted House Has Been Announced for HHN 33

Universal Orlando

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


Universal Orlando has posted yet another house announcement for Halloween Horror Nights (HHN 33) at the Universal Orlando Resort. This one is called “Goblin’s Feast.”

 

This announcement comes after the “Slaughter Sinema 2” announcement from a couple of days ago.

Halloween Horror Nights will run from August 30 – November 3, 2024 in Orlando.

Tickets are on sale now!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Walt Disney World

Disney Gives Country Bear Gals Cowgirl Outfits

Move over Tinker Bell. Disney is bringing sexy back with the new Country Bear...
Disney News

Jerry Bruckheimer Says Two New ‘Pirates Of the Caribbean’ Films Are Coming. Margo Robbie Likely In and Johnny Depp Is Likely Out

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Pirates of the Caribbean" producer Jerry Bruckheimer...
Disney News

Disney Wins Lawsuit Against Social Media Fake Merchandise Sellers

Disney has just won a lawsuit against Christopher and Hannah Martin for selling bootleg...
Disney Fashion

New Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Apparel is Now Available on The Disney Store

Donald Duck's 90th birthday is less than three weeks away, on June 9th. The...

More like this

Walt Disney World

Disney Gives Country Bear Gals Cowgirl Outfits

Move over Tinker Bell. Disney is bringing sexy back with the new Country Bear...
Disney News

Jerry Bruckheimer Says Two New ‘Pirates Of the Caribbean’ Films Are Coming. Margo Robbie Likely In and Johnny Depp Is Likely Out

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Pirates of the Caribbean" producer Jerry Bruckheimer...
Disney News

Disney Wins Lawsuit Against Social Media Fake Merchandise Sellers

Disney has just won a lawsuit against Christopher and Hannah Martin for selling bootleg...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC