Goblin’s Feast Haunted House Has Been Announced for HHN 33







Universal Orlando has posted yet another house announcement for Halloween Horror Nights (HHN 33) at the Universal Orlando Resort. This one is called “Goblin’s Feast.”

Haunted House Announcement: Goblin’s Feast Welcome to the Goblin’s Feast Tavern and visit the goblin village where a lavish feast is being prepared for goblins, orcs, hobgoblins and witches. And you’re the main course. Tix now on sale: https://t.co/BoePv7oHQl #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/NeOoWlkfrV — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 20, 2024

This announcement comes after the “Slaughter Sinema 2” announcement from a couple of days ago.

Halloween Horror Nights will run from August 30 – November 3, 2024 in Orlando.

Tickets are on sale now!