GMA Gives A Sneak Peek At Walt Disney World’s Tron Lightcycle Run Coaster

Next year the new Tron Lightcycle Run Coaster will finally open up at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Today, for Christmas, Good Morning America presented a sneak peek at the highly anticipated attraction coming to Tomorrowland.

We got to see the queue and loading areas.

You can see how the restraints sit on the back.

It is interesting because at the beginning the ride narration tells you to “hold on”, “face forward”, and “keep your head up”.

What we did see of the attraction shows some effects and other lightcycle projections.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!