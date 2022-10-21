Global Imagineering Ambassador Bob Weis Announces Retirement

Sad news for all fans of Imagineering as one of the divisions most legendary names, Bob Weis, has announced his retirement after a 42 year long career. He will officially be leaving on January 2nd, 2023.



Bob began working at the company in 1980. His long career spans across attractions, theme parks, cruise lines, resort hotels and more. He was involved with the development of Disney’s Hollywood Studios (formerly Disney-MGM Studios), Tokyo DisneySea and oversaw the Disney California Adventure Cars Land expansion.







Via the Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram page Bob is quoted as saying:



“I am proud to have been an Imagineer, a collaborator, and someone who loves to do impossible things with impossibly talented people.“



WDI added to that statement, thanking him for all his years hard work:



“Bob, thanks for your many years of leadership and especially for mentoring and influencing Imagineers from around the world. You inspire us today and your legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.“



On Bob’s personal Instagram he made the following statement:

“You may have heard I announced today I will be retiring from Walt Disney Imagineering the end of this year.“

“I’m very proud of the years I spent as an Imagineer, as president of WDI, and the past year that I have served as Global Imagineering Ambassador.“

“For me this is a very exciting next chapter. I’ll continue writing my book for Disney Publishing on the Marty Sklar Archives, and I am developing a screenplay for Walt Disney Studios. But I am also excited to take my experience and use it for worthy projects that have the potential to improve our world. These are exciting times, let’s stay connected.“







It is sad to see someone like him leave, similar to when Joe Rhode retired from the company in 2020. We sometimes forget all those who work behind the scenes to give us all magical experiences at the parks.



Enjoy your retirement Bob, you’ve earned it.



Source: Deadline