Give Kids the World Village Opening ‘Olivia’s Oasis’ on April 12







A brand-new relaxation spa, Olivia’s Oasis, will open in April at Give Kids the World Village, which will be dedicated to Wish families and groups.

Give Kids the World Village, located in Kissimmee, FL, announced the opening of Olivia’s Oasis. This relaxation spa will be dedicated exclusively to wish parents, adult family members, and caregivers.

This will allow Give Kids the World Village to enhance its commitment to creating magical experiences and unforgettable memories for every family member. Give Kids the World Village provides families with critically ill children a week of being told “yes” since so much of their lives involve being told they cannot do things.

Olivia’s Oasis marks another milestone in the history of the Village, an 89-acre nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with life-changing week-long wish vacations at no cost. The grand opening celebration for Olivia’s Oasis will take place on Wednesday, April 12, at 9:00 a.m., offering a first glimpse at the spa. This grand opening will be open to the media, Wish families, and donors.

Designed to provide caregivers with a respite from the stress of caring for a critically ill child, Olivia’s Oasis will immerse guests in a tranquil ambiance featuring seven unique quiet spaces for relaxation and reflection. Each space will offer state-of-the-art amenities. These include SolaJet® Dry-Hydrotherapy tables and chairs, providing spa-quality massages at the touch of a button.

In addition, Olivia’s Oasis provides therapy loungers, chromotherapy, and ambient colored lighting to promote a sense of calm. A hydration station will be part of Olivia’s Oasis and more. Olivia’s Oasis will be open seven days a week, 365 days a year, and will be staffed entirely by caring and compassionate volunteers.

“Olivia’s Oasis” is for the fearless grown-ups trying hard to keep the faith… a place to rejuvenate the spirit so these beautiful parents can continue to be there for their children. As the flight attendants always say, you must put on your own oxygen mask before you can help others,” says Angie Patrick, whose daughter, Olivia, is the spa’s namesake. During her long battle with medulloblastoma, Olivia visited the Village on her wish trip with Angie and her dad, Joe Wampler. They returned several times as part of the Welcome Back Family program. Sadly, Olivia passed away in 2021 at the age of 17.

As the first anniversary of Olivia’s passing approached, destiny brought the Wamplers back to the Village. Unaware of the family’s connection to Give Kids the World Village (GKTW), a colleague in the massage industry reached out to see if Angie could help source equipment for a new relaxation spa underway at the Village. The serendipitous connection inspired Angie to rally a team of massage equipment manufacturers led by SolaJet® to make Olivia’s Oasis possible. In addition to funding from a private donor, other supporters include Infinity Massage Chairs; Scrip Companies; Core Products; Benefect; Harmony Salt; Oakworks, Inc.; Himalayan Secrets; Hand & Stone; and Amy Perrault.

“SolaJet® is committed to fulfilling its company mission to “help make the world feel better” by commercializing the very best massage-like experience internationally, and to expand its “Human Kind” program which makes Dry-Hydrotherapy systems available to those with limited resources and are challenged with need. We celebrate the opportunity to play a small part in helping to support GKTW in its like-minded mission of touching lives in a significant way,” said SolaJet® Technology Founder Todd Howe.

“We appreciate the support of all of the wonderful in-kind donors who are working together to make Olivia’s Oasis a very special place for wish parents and caregivers,” said GKTW President & CEO Pamela Landwirth.

Olivia’s Oasis is one of many new projects at GKTW. The Village recently completely re-imagined its iconic star experience into a highly interactive encounter featuring cutting-edge animation, fully integrated audio in four languages, and charming new characters. Also, all the accessible arcade games have been refreshed in the Amberville area. Mayor Clayton’s WonderLab, an immersive STEAM learning center emphasizing crafts and technology, will soon open, providing a focal point for creativity and exploration.

Give Kids the World earned the Charity Navigator’s highest rating 16 years in a row. Less than one percent of the United States of America charities earn that distinction. Even competing theme park resorts work together for GKTW.

Many groups work hard to raise money for Give Kids the World Village. Please visit the GKTW website for more information about Give Kids the World Village.