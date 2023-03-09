Giselle Joins Princess Nite At Disneyland







After years of the beloved Disney movie, Enchanted, not getting the recognition it deserves at the theme parks, Giselle finally made an appearance at Disneyland in Anaheim, California during Princess Nite.

Princess Nite, one of the 2023 Disneyland After Dark events, is a night that celebrates the princesses throughout Disney film history.

On the first night, March 7, guests were surprised to see Giselle ride in a horse-drawn carriage through Main Street, U.S.A., wearing her iconic wedding dress she wore in the movie when she scrambled through Times Square.

The only other time Giselle had been seen at the Disney parks was during Enchanted‘s theatrical run to promote the film. Fans believe this is because Disney would have to pay Amy Adams to use her likeness in the theme parks, despite Disney never confirming it.

Hopefully Giselle will return for the final, sold out Princess Nite event tonight, March 9. Better yet, here’s to hoping she will eventually become a regular character that guests can meet at the parks!