Girls Crew Has New Star Wars Grogu Pumpkin Stud Earrings That are Halloween Ready!







In the next few weeks, you are going to see a lot of articles about Halloween merchandise, fashion, decor, etc. Today I have the cutest earrings to share with you. Girls Crew, who make amazing earrings, has just released a new set of Star Wars earrings featuring Grogu with Pumpkins!

I love that they used Grogu from ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ for these. They are too cute!

Let’s take a look!

“Introducing our first ever Halloween treat, the Star Wars™ Grogu™ Pumpkin Studs! Combining the charm of a pumpkin with the irresistible aura of Grogu™, these galactic studs bring a force of cuteness to your ears and will have everyone in awe and awww making them a must-have for any Star Wars™ fan. Embrace the Halloween spirit and let Grogu™ inspire your Halloween adventures with his adorable presence!

18k gold plated, 18k rose gold plated, or rhodium plated over brass with a protective coating

Sterling silver posts and plated butterfly backings

Cubic zirconia stones

Approx. 1cm length & width

Shop our entire Star Wars™ collection here!”

The earrings come in a choice of a 18k gold plated, 18k rose gold plated or rhodium plated finish. Each one has it’s own unique look that works well.

Gold

Rose Gold

Rhodium Silver Tone

These are super cute!

I have other pieces from Girls Crew, and they are tiny but very nice. I do like them quite a bit.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!