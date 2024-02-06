Gina Carano Sues Disney and Lucasfilm Over Wrongful Firing from ‘The Mandalorian’ and Elon Musk is Paying For It







In a plot twist that could rival any of its blockbuster hits, Disney and Lucasfilm are now facing a legal showdown with none other than Gina Carano, the actress once celebrated for her role as Cara Dune in the Disney+ sensation “The Mandalorian.”

In a lengthy tweet posted earlier today, Carano posted “Today is an important day for me–I am filing a lawsuit against Lucasfilm & Disney,” and proceeded to outline how Disney terminated her in 2021 for what they called “abhorrent and unacceptable” tweets at the time.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time. My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me,” she continued on X.

Her full statement can be read below.

Today is an important day for me–I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm

& @Disney

After my 20 years of building a career from scratch, and during the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me from The Mandalorian: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm & there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural & religious identities are abhorrent & unacceptable.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time. My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me.

The thing is I never even used aggressive language. I shared thought provoking quotes, pictures, memes & occasionally I used my own words, not with aggression but with respect & the occasional comedy to keep the mood light in dark times.

Look with your own eyes at what I posted and ask yourself, for example, where did I compare Republicans to the Jewish people in the holocaust? I didn’t. Ask yourself why they were calling me a racist, was there any merit behind that or history of it whatsoever? No. Look at why I was called a transphobe–for making droid noises from Star Wars? “Beep, bop, boop” was obviously directed to the online bullies and did not in any way denigrate transgender people.

Were my questions about masks, lockdowns & forced vaccines ok to ask & push the subject into the light? Should we have been allowed to publicly discuss those topics at that time without being harassed or censored? Absolutely.

Hollywood says they support female representation & equal rights. Why then were my male co-stars permitted to speak without harassment & re-education courses or termination, but I was not afforded the same right to exercise my freedom of speech.

Artists do not sign away our rights as American citizens when we enter into employment. I have spoken to all my co-stars since I was fired & there is nothing but care and kind words between us. I respect their right to free speech & do not have to think the same on every issue to be their friends & work with them & I know they feel the same towards me.

A couple months ago @ElonMusk tweeted that if you had been fired from using the platform (X) for exercising your right to free speech, he would like to offer these people legal representation. Quite the noble offer, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought anyone would take on my case against Lucasfilm/Disney. Still, I did respond back “I think I qualify” & thousands of people agreed–but I did not expect anything.

To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story & many others. Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers & X believe whole-heartedly in my case & are moving forward.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude & thank you to

@ElonMusk & @X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light.

As for me, I would love to pick up where I left off & continue my journey of creating & participating in story-telling, which is my utmost passion & everything I worked so hard for. It has been difficult to move forward with the lies & labels stuck on me, backed & encouraged by the most powerful entertainment company in the world. I am grateful someone has come to my defense in such a powerful way & look forward to clearing my name.

Thank you to all the people who have supported me & made your voices heard. I pray God blesses each & every one of you.

With love,

Gina Carano

For inquiries contact:

CaranoLawsuit@schaerrjaffe.com

Last year, Elon Musk pledged to help with the legal costs associated with anyone who was fired as a result of X (then Twitter) a platform he purchased for $44 billion in 2022.

With Elon Musk stepping in to support Carano’s legal efforts, the saga takes on an even more compelling dimension. Musk, a figure synonymous with innovation and disruption, seems to be using this opportunity to challenge the entertainment industry’s status quo, further complicating his already complex relationship with Disney.

Musk famously told Disney CEO Bob Iger to “go f*ck yourself” after the company pulled their advertising off Musk’s platform.

This legal battle has all the makings of a Hollywood epic, complete with personal vendettas and strategic timing that coincides with Disney’s Q1 earnings call.

Carano, a former mixed martial artist turned actress, has carved out a notable career in Hollywood with her blend of athletic prowess and acting talent. She first gained mainstream attention with her standout role in the 2011 action film “Haywire,” directed by Steven Soderbergh. Carano’s transition from the world of competitive fighting to the silver screen showcased her versatility and opened doors to roles in high-profile projects such as “Fast & Furious 6” and “Deadpool,” where she further cemented her status as a formidable action star.

Carano’s foray into the “Star Wars” universe came with her casting as Cara Dune in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” Her character, a former Rebel shock trooper turned mercenary, quickly became a fan favorite for her tough exterior and complex backstory. Carano’s portrayal of Dune was praised for bringing depth and strength to the role, contributing significantly to the show’s success and earning her a devoted following among “Star Wars” fans. Her involvement in the series marked a high point in her acting career, highlighting her ability to bring compelling female characters to life in the sci-fi genre.

Following her termination from “The Mandalorian” in early 2021, Carano has continued to pursue her acting career beyond the “Star Wars” franchise. She teamed up with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro’s media company, The Daily Wire, to produce and star in the upcoming film “Terror on the Prairie.” The project represents a new chapter in Carano’s career, as she navigates the aftermath of her departure from Disney and Lucasfilm. Despite the controversy, Carano remains a significant figure in the entertainment industry, leveraging her experiences and fanbase to explore new opportunities and roles that align with her personal beliefs and professional ambitions.

[Source: X]