Gina Carano Responds To Disney’s Comments Saying “They Are Now On Record”







Earlier, we posted an article discussing Disney’s attempt to get Gina Carano’s lawsuit against them dismissed. Carano filed the initial lawsuit in February against the company after she was terminated from Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars” due to a social media post she made on social media. Her statement was deemed “abhorrent” and “unacceptable” by the Lucasfilm Twitter account.

Carano claims that the dismissal and comments made impacted her career.

Yesterday, Disney tried to get the suit dismissed by doubling down on the original defense that the actress was being antisemitic, saying that she “ grotesquely trivialized the Holocaust.”

Today Carano refuted Disney claims on X saying

Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it. They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any… https://t.co/RRIPtPrURu — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) April 11, 2024

“Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it. They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any chance they get to control what you say, what you think or they will attempt to destroy your career.

Glad we cleared that up.

The First Amendment does not allow Disney to wantonly DISCRIMINATE, which is what they have done in my case and frankly have now admitted they did. If you ever wanted to know what today’s “Disney values” are, they just told you.”

People are discussing the different treatment of political misuse of “the Holocaust” between Carano and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal. Carano was fired, but Pascal, who posted these images on social media, was not fired and was even given a starring role in the upcoming “Fantastic Four” film.

Pascal had posted these comments before Carano posted her comments.

In fact, the first post was before “The Mandalorian” even premiered. Disney/Lucasfilm had no issue with his use of the Holocaust for political comparisons then.

This post was after “The Mandalorian” premiered. Once again, Disney had no issue with his use of Nazi Germany to make political implications.

One doesn’t have to agree with what someone says, but Disney’s uneven handling of the same issue seems suspect. Disney makes no secret that they lean left, but it comes across as the company being biased in its handling of the situation. The rules should apply to everyone and not just to some people sometimes.

Disney clearly wants this dismissed before it moves further into discovery and becomes a PR nightmare.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!