Gina Carano Defends Mandalorian Co-Star Katy O’Brian From Harassment







Star Wars fans have likely heard some version of why Gina Carano was fired from ‘The Mandalorian.‘ Usually, it’s spun that she is a phobic individual who posted antisemitic rhetoric. Of course, there was a lot more to it than that, but Twitter and the media decided that was the story. Now her co-star from ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2, Katy O’Brian, was attacked after a Twitter poster compared the two women.

In this Twitter user’s attempt to “own” Carano, she caused O’Brian to be attacked, and it was Carano who stepped in to diffuse the situation.

I am living for the fact that The Mandalorian kicked a muscular transphobe off the show and then brought in a muscular lesbian like you know G*na C*rano is seething right now pic.twitter.com/Jh2amp9B6k — alyssa mercante (@alyssa_merc) March 17, 2023

This led to a lot of unfortunate behavior from both sides of the Gina Carano discussion. People began attacking the other actress, who had nothing to do with the situation until @alyssa_merc put her in the middle of it.

One would expect more from a senior editor of a news publication (Alyssa is a senior editor at Kotaku.) But I guess she demands better from everyone else while behaving poorly herself.

In response to people attacking the innocent actress over this other person’s tweet, Carano stepped in and said:

“I’ve been tagged in this a bunch so I wanted to say one thing.. please do not engage in hateful comments toward the actress in this pic. I met her on season 2 of Mando, I believe, and she was a sweetheart. Send her nothing but love. The person who posted this is sad and got the ugly attention she desired.. but that is not this actress’s fault. It hurts my heart to think that someone is so excited about a job to be met with unjust hate because of ridiculous drama, rumors and heresy. I experienced that and it is cruel, I don’t want anyone else to feel that. Move with care on here.”

Whether or not you think Carano deserved to be fired from “The Mandalorian,” she stepped up to defend someone else facing harassment. She didn’t need to, but she did. Alyssa Mercante put O’Brian in that situation, to begin with, and will likely walk away with zero repercussions for doing so.

Since this happened, Gina Carano has protected her Tweets. I’m sure she got a lot of pushback from both sides over this. However, she demonstrated grace and compassion, something many people, and senior editors for gaming sites, need to learn.

