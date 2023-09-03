Gideon’s Bakehouse Reopens After Short Closure in Disney Springs







I have good news for Gideon’s Bakehouse fans! The Disney Springs location has finally reopened after a short closure due to an air conditioning issue.

The location had to close on August 31, and that led to a three-day shutdown until reopening today.

Gideon’s Bakehouse announced the reopening on social media.

“Gideon’s at Disney Springs will reopen today! I got absolutely flooded with supportive messages over the last three days, and I am grateful for your kindness. There’s nothing quite like the weird little Gideon’s community. 🖤 Special love to my team for pulling through. Thank you, as always Patrick, for pushing so hard. Those who have had the pleasure of meeting him know he’s a rare gem to the universe. Byran and the kitchen team killed it (per usual) and kept the glory of our East End family moving at full speed throughout the madness. It was one of those events that tests you, and it’s a gift to see people that care shine so bright in our forever darkness.⁣⁣⁣”

We are happy to have them back!

Now fans can try this month’s special offerings, which are two cookies representing their characters Bonnie and Stuart.

Lemon Poppy Crumb Cookie (Bonnie) –An updated version of Bonnie’s Original, this Cookie is a muffin lover’s dream! We start with the OG Lemon Poppyseed Cookie filled with Poppyseeds and pockets of White Chocolate. Then we top things with a new covering of Lemon Butter Crumbs covered in a thin Sugar Glaze!⁣

Orange Pecan Chocolate Chip (Stuart’s returning cookie) – This popular flavor is a Vanilla Bean Chocolate Chip Cookie infused with Orange magic and topped with our favorite Dark Chocolates, delightful South Florida Pecan Pralines, and a very special Candied Orange Peel given to us by Stuart himself. We don’t know where he gets them, but he assures us they’re organic! ⁣

Cake slices will also be available.

‘To match the big Cookie releases for the month, we’ve got Cake Slices for you! Every Wednesday & Saturday throughout September, you’ll enjoy the decedent Orange Pecan Chocolate Cake and/or Bonnie’s Lemon Crumb Cake! These are available by the slice only on their listed days while supplies last!⁣”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!