Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs Temporarily Closed







The highly popular Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs closed on August 31, 2023. At this point, it will not open on September 1, 2023.

Gideon’s Bakehouse closed on August 31 due to a failure with the air conditioning unit. Based on that Disney Springs space, the lack of air conditioning created an unpleasant environment for staff and guests.

On the evening of August 31, Steve Lewis, owner of Gideon’s Bakehouse, stated that the Disney Springs location would probably not open on September 1. With the pattern of unveiling new cookies, cakes, and merchandise monthly, this air conditioning failure will lead to many disappointed Walt Disney World visitors and locals alike.

Lewis did state that the East End location in Orlando would be open for business as usual. We suspect that will mean that new September products will start being sold there as usual. Disney Springs visitors will have to wait.

Lewis indicated that the temporary air conditioning units acquired for a short-term solution failed to perform adequately. He said the Disney Springs store was empty with the ovens off, and the indoor temperature reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Obviously, that will not work for a bakery operation to create that many cookies and cakes in such a small space.

Based on the air conditioning part that broke part being out of stock, Gideon’s Bakehouse is pondering buying a brand-new unit. Clearly, this will take some time.

Gideon’s Bakehouse Apologies

Gideon’s Bakehouse posted on social media that they thanked guests for understanding and sent many apologies to the many people visiting from all over the world with Gideon’s as an important part of their trip.

Understandably, no timelines have been set for reopening at this time. Since Gideon’s Bakehouse communicates often via social media, that will be the best place to find updates. Also, since we tend to visit Gideon’s Bakehouse on the first day of each month, we will receive updates too. Only time will tell how long the operation functions with only the East End location. As always, eat like you mean it, even if without your favorite cookies for a few days!