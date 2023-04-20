Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs Celebrates Halfway to Halloween







Gideons’ Bakehouse offers excellent sweet treats and a touch of spooky year-round. In partnership with Walt Disney World, Gideon’s Bakehouse celebrates “Halfway to Halloween” from April 20—23.

In addition to the fabulous everyday treats served at Gideon’s Bakehouse, some new trading cards, a limited-time snack, and new merchandise arrive for guests to devour for this “Halfway To Halloween” promotion.

Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs announced via social media that we would receive full details when the promotion started on Thursday, April 20. So, naturally, we went to Gideon’s Bakehouse that morning to try some treats and see some merchandise.

While Gideon’s Bakehouse unveiled new collector’s pins, temporary tattoos, and trading cards featuring its ambassador for “Halfway to Halloween,” known as Barnabas Mephistophelittle, our focus led us to the Pumpkin Cheesecake Snack Cake.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Snack Cakes at Gideon’s Bakehouse

Gideon’s describes the Pumpkin Cheesecake Snack Cake this way, “This hauntingly delicious gourmet treat features a layer of the softest spice cake topped with pumpkin cheesecake and dipped in high-quality dark chocolate.” These were limited to two per person. Also, Gideon’s clarified that these were available while supplies last.

Gideon’s Bakehouse has created this style of snack cake before. They created a Cookie Butter Buttercream one for their second anniversary at Disney Springs in January. I compared that previous one to a premium Little Debbie snack cake.

These Pumpkin Spiced Shadow Cakes! brings a little cheesecake to Gideon’s for the first time. The snack cake offers a layer of pumpkin cheesecake over a layer of spice cake dipped in a solid shell of premium dark chocolate coating.

These snack cakes offer great flavor. However, since they contain cheesecake, you need to keep them cool. We found these Halfway to Halloween snack cakes a good value at $6. The flavors within presented a high-quality flavor. ⁣The coating is solid so be prepared since it holds in the spice cake and cheesecake.

These will only be available until April 23rd so hurry to either Gideon’s locations. As always, eat like you mean it!