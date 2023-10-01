Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs Becomes Gideon’s Spookhouse







The first day of October means new cookies, cakes, cold brews, and merchandise at Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs. So, what new creations did the team at Gideon’s Bakehouse come up with for October?

Gideon’s Bakehouse has two locations. One can be found at the East End Market in Orlando. However, the larger location, Disney Springs, draws long queues. In fact, Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs often utilizes a virtual queue to help with potential long queues outside their store.

Each month, a new limited-time cookie, cake, and cold brew receives a grand welcome at Gideon’s Bakehouse. The fans of Gideon’s Bakehouse love to see and taste the monthly offerings. For October 2023, Gideon’s Bakehouse presented guests with the following:

Two spooky cookies

French Toast Cold brew

Benedict Piccadilly T-shirt

Gideon’s Spookhouse Collectible Pin limited to only 1,000 pieces

New Pumpkin Chai Car Air Freshener!!

Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs Cookies of the Month

This month we see the return of cookies we enjoyed in previous years, Frankenstein Lives! and Bride of Frankenstein Returns! Both cookies have reviews on our website from last year. We think at least one of these cookies will satisfy your sweet tooth craving nicely.

Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs Cold Brew of the Month

The French Toast Cold Brew returns in October. Guests can also purchase it in November this year. Gideon’s Bakehouse claims it tastes like a complete coffee and French toast breakfast merged into a delicious drink. This can only be found at the Disney Springs location.

Other October Items

Steve Lewis and team proclaimed Gideon’s Bakehouse should be named Gideon’s Spookhouse this October! October serves as the birthday month for Gideon’s Bakehouse. This means new desserts and merchandise drop every weekend.

Also, it is Cat Charity Month. Gideon’s Bakehouse loves cats. Thus, they will sell items to benefit the Liberation Cat House this month.

The first example is Benedict Piccadilly. This character has stepped into our realm to guide people through Gideon’s October Cat Charity. His 8×10 print is available at both stores while supplies last, signed by Steve Lewis, Gideon’s Bakehouse owner. The 11×14 print is available online only and signed by our art director, Michael Reyes. The online print is a 24-hour release, so check gideonsbakehouse.com for details!

Other Gideon’s Bakehouse Merchandise

Both in stores and online, Gideon’s Bakehouse kicks off October with a unisex Benedict Piccadilly T-shirt, the Gideon’s Spookhouse Collectible Pin limited to only 1000 pieces, and a “crazy amazing smelling” new Pumpkin Chai Car Air Freshener!! These items will go quickly.

Menu Collectors’ Alert

Gideon’s Bakehouse produces unique menu cards each month. Fans of Gideon’s Bakehouse love these and collect them. For October, they have more to collect. There will be four designs in October, starting with Benedict Piccadilly. Menu designs will drop on October 1, 9, 16, and 23. Per usual, these menus are handed out to those waiting in line at Gideon’s in Disney Springs. The only other path to acquire a menu card is to place a merch order at gideonsbakehouse.com during the week the menu is available. So, ordering each week of October will give the customer a gift of that week’s menu. Gideon’ Bakehouse also stated that there would be many additional reasons to order merch this month.

Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs Cake

We could not forget about the cakes. This month, we see the return of the Frankenstein cakes. Two cakes will be offered. They are the Frankenstein Cake Slices and Bride of Frankenstein Cake Slices. The Frankenstein Cake Slices feature three layers of chocolate cake, Oreo buttercream, and M&M candies. The bride version consists of similar components but two layers of vanilla cake to pair with one layer of chocolate cake. That one also gets a layer of Golden Oreo buttercream.

We love Gideon’s Bakehouse. We have tried all the everyday cookies on the menu. You can find some of those reviews below. As always, eat like you mean it!