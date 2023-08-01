Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs August Peanut Butter Cold Brew Cookie







Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs unveiled the new limited-time cookies and cakes for the month of August. We went to check out the new August sweet treats and, of course, to pick up our monthly collectible menu card.

Gideon’s Bakehouse August Items

Well, it is the first day of the month. As a result, a new monthly cookie (and cake) made a grand entrance at the Disney Springs location. This new cookie can be found at the Disney Springs location and the East End location. This cookie replaces the July Coconut Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie. However, for those that love the Key Lime Chocolate Chip Cookie, we have good news. That Flavors of Florida cookie sticks around until August 13.

However, Gideon’s Bakehouse has a new cookie in town for this month. The Peanut Butter Cold Brew Cookie. This creation pays tribute to the popular Gideon’s Bakehouse Peanut Butter Nitro Cold Brew. Of course, as always, the beginning of the month means new cold brews, collectible character menu cards, and other accessories at both locations.

Peanut Butter Cold Brew Cookie

This month’s cookies come with an interesting combination of flavors. As the social media post indicates, it is a peanut butter cookie laced with freshly ground espresso and fully covered in chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Reese’s Pieces. For those of us obsessed with Reese’s products, this cookie sounded intriguing.

So, How Was It?

We love anything with Reese’s products. We knew we would like this cookie. The question from a food blogging standpoint revolved around whether most people will like this cookie. Since it is Gideon’s Bakehouse, a good soft cookie was given. However, we were even surprised by how soft this one was.

Peanut butter fans will love this cookie. It is a returning favorite from September 2022. The cookie comes covered in candies, which we enjoyed. At least when we have tried this cookie previously and today, the coffee taste plays a minor factor. The various peanut butter flavors rule this mad scientist creation.

We will probably order this cookie again this month. Still, we love Reese’s and peanut butter. As always, eat like you mean it!