Giancarlo Esposito Would Play Professor X, but Wants Major Change







We’re inching closer and closer to the X-Men appearing in the MCU. Deadpool and Wolverine will be the next step. While some Fox universe cameos have been made, it is possible that Giancarlo Esposito could replace Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

The Star Wars and Breaking Bad actor has long expressed interest in playing Charles Xavier, the founder of the mutant team and the School for Gifted Youngsters. Recently, Esposito brought up the topic and made some comments that raised eyebrows.

While on Twitter, we saw Discussing Film post this quote from Giancarlo Esposito’s interview on the Fade to Black podcast:

“The physical idea of being in a wheelchair every single day does not appeal to me. I just don’t feel that old & I don’t like to sit that much.“

OK, Professor X isn’t in a wheelchair because of his age. Depending on which continuity you’re sticking to, Charles was paralyzed due to another mutant, disaster, or a misdirected bullet (X-Men: First Class).

However, Charles has regained his ability to walk occasionally in the comics and films. The X-Men’s father figure can be on his feet, but it is worrisome that Esposito isn’t informed as to why the character is commonly shown on wheels.

There are ways to approach Charles’s physical handicap and make it more than an aesthetic. A strong plot point could involve Juggernaut, the professor’s stepbrother, Cain Marko.

Maybe Marko’s rampage after finding the Cyttorak gem is the cause of Professor X’s current physical state. Give Charles a real struggle as he tries to redeem his stepbrother, who has also teamed up with the genocidal Magneto. Can Xavier save both his friend and relative? That gives the story some weight!

What do you think of Giancarlo Esposito’s take on playing Professor X? Let us know.

