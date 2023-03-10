‘Ghosted’ Was Almost An Avengers Reunion







The upcoming Apple TV+ movie, Ghosted, almost reunited two fan-favorite Avengers.

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow) was originally casted with Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) to play the leads in the upcoming action/romcom. Due to scheduling conflicts, however, Ana de Armas took Johansson’s place.

Evans and Johansson were also initially set to star together in Project Artemis, another upcoming Apple TV+ film, but this time Evans had to give up the role due to scheduling conflicts.

Ghosted would not have been the first movie for Johansson and Evans to play romantic counterparts in. The two also starred in The Nanny Diaries (2007), based on a novel with the same title, which is about a college graduate (Johansson) who takes a job as a nanny for a wealthy yet dysfunctional family. She eventually falls for a man that lives in the same Manhattan apartment building (Evans).

The actors met on the set of The Perfect Score (2004) and have been very good friends since. Considering this and their evident onscreen chemistry that they possess (even in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite not ending up together), it is certainly a shame that things ended up not working out for Johansson to be a part of Ghosted.

Regardless of the circumstance, however, this project still has potential to be successful.

Evans and Armas are no strangers. The two have also previously starred together in the whodunnit, Knives Out (2019), and Netflix’s The Gray Man (2022). There was even obvious chemistry between the two in Knives Out until [SPOILER] Evans’s character turned out to be the villain, so it is definitely nice to see their dynamic play out in a positive manner this time around!

Ghosted is produced by Skydance Media, which recently scored a big hit with Top Gun: Maverick (2022), and will follow a similar storyline to Knight and Day (2010) and Romancing the Stone (1984).

The summary on IMDb reads:

“Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie, but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”

I, for one, LOVE Knight and Day (which is very underrated), so I am really excited for this movie to come out!

Ghosted will premiere on Apple TV+ April 21, 2023.

What do you think of the casting? Are you excited for Ghosted? Let us know in the comments below!