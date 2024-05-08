Getting Error Code 42 on Disney Plus? Here Are Some Solutions.







Have you been seeing Error Code 42: “We’re sorry; we’re having trouble connecting you to the service…” when trying to sign into Disney Plus? You’re not alone. This issue has been popping up for years!

The two main culprits of Error Code 42 are a weak WiFi signal and a faulty internet connection. Pretty simple, right? Well, turning your modem off and on again doesn’t always solve the issue.

In 2002, Business Insider offered seven ways to troubleshoot the pesky problem. The one that works most of the time is signing out of your Disney+ account, followed by restarting your Apple TV, Roku, or game system.

If you’ve done both of those things and the dreaded 42 is still keeping you from watching Home Sweet Home Alone for the 20th time, you can always check to see if Disney+ is having an issue.

Down Detector is a go-to site to see if problems with certain websites and online services are experiencing outages. Right now, on May 8, Disney+ is showing very few spikes in reports.

If you’re getting this error while using the Disney+ app on your phone or tablet, the cause may be found in the device’s memory. The streaming service caches various bits of information that might need to be cleared. This only applies to Android devices.

To clear the cache, go to the settings menu, find the Disney+ app, click Storage & cache, and tell the app to do so. Boom.

Apple iPhone users are … out of luck. BI suggests uninstalling the app and redownloading it.

If all of these things fail, I would suggest trying to use your phone as a temporary hotspot to see if that gets the app or site past Error Code 42. On mobile, try using cellular or public WiFi to test it out.

Let us know what worked for you!

[Source: Business Insider]