Get Some Work Done With This Flange Doozer Action Figure!

Work your cares away! Dancing’s for another day! There’s a reason why the Doozers were so much more advanced than their neighbors, the Fraggles. The diminutive construction workers did nothing but build, engineer, and sometimes rebuild when the selfish Fraggles came in and ate the Doozer’s architecture.

Now you can create your own workforce of Doozers thanks to the Big Bad Toy Store and Bossfight Studios. Coming early next year, you can get your hands on a 3″ tall Flange Doozer action figure! He comes complete with a fabulous mustache, hammers, plans, radio, wrench, hardhat, and a utility vest. Flange is a “preview” figure who may or may not be included with the first wave of Fraggle Rock figures.

Boss Fight Studios is typically known for comic book and fantasy action figures. I wasn’t aware that the company had picked up the Fraggle Rock license. From what I’ve seen, the designers for BFS are very talented, and the images we found of Flange Doozer make him look like he jumped right out of the TV screen. Now, can we get a version with some flocking? I want him to look fuzzy!

The first figure in the lineup is Flange Doozer – a special preview figure that will arrive ahead of wave 1! This adorable Doozer is focused on his work building things out of Doozer Sticks! Standing just about 3 inches tall with seven points of articulation, he comes equipped with his harness, walkie talkie, hammers, wrench, blueprints, and hard hat that fits to protect his head.

Flange comes with the following:

Harness

Hard hat

2 Hammers

Spanner

Blueprints

Walkie talkie

The Doozers were my favorite part of Fraggle Rock. I was always fascinated by Jim Henson’s use of radio control when it came to his creations, and the Doozers were mostly puppeteered via that method. Occasionally you could make out the internal workings of the Doozers’ machines thanks to those props being made out of clear plastic or resin. I’m an engineer by trade, so getting a glimpse under the hood always intrigues me.

Let us know what you think of this new figure below!

[Source: Big Bad Toy Store]