Get 85% Off Loungefly Bags and Disney Merchandise!







Are you looking for some last-minute gift ideas for the Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, or Loungefly bag collector in your life? Then check out this massive sale where you can save up to 85% on some hot items!

Entertainment Earth’s Last Minute Gifts Sale is the perfect thing for Christmas shoppers who are running out the clock. It’s also a boon for Funko Pop collectors!

The limited-time sale covers nearly every popular IP imaginable except for Doctor Who. Regardless, everything from anime to Disney to Marvel to Star Wars to DC to Dune to D&D to TMNT made the cut, literally.

Check below for some of the deals we spotted while browsing the hundreds of collectibles on sale!

Yes, Loungefly bags are also part of the sale! There are several available, including Ms. Marvel, Black Adam, and Toy Store-themed bags!

If you can’t find what you’re looking for on EE, check out our article on the most sought-after bags.

Image Credit: Entertainment EarthThe items for sale are not limited to semi-inexpensive trinkets. High-end collectibles are part of the savings, too! Yep, naughty anime statues and prop replicas are on the list!

You can finally afford that Thor Jane Foster Bishoujo statue you had your eye on. Don’t deny it.

Entertainment Earth’s Last Minute Gifts Sale ends on December 24th, 2023. I highly doubt that you’ll get those gifts delivered before Christmas if you wait that long. So, hurry up and buy, buy, buy! Consume!

[Source: Entertainment Earth]