Gerard Butler Returning For How To Train Your Dragon Remake







For more than a decade Disney has been making Live-Action retellings of their classic animated features. Despite not being received as well as the originals, many would go on to cross the $1 Billion mark at the global box office. This has given Universal Studios the idea to do the same thing with something else they own.







In 2016 Universal acquired DreamWorks, which is known for various animated films such as Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and more. While Universal mainly acquired the studio to have more properties for their theme parks they have decided to do a retelling of one of DreamWorks’ more popular franchises, that being the How To Train Your Dragon series.



The announcement did receive some mixed reactions, especially with the announcement of the film’s two leads. Mason Thomas, known for projects like 2021’s The Black Phone was cast as Hiccup, while Nico Parker, who appeared in the 2019 Dumbo remake, was cast as Astrid.







Now, months later, we have another actor announced for the film, and surprisingly, it is one from the original animated film. Gerard Butler will be reprising his role as Stoick the Vast, the island’s chief and father of Hiccup. While he initially despises dragons, he eventually comes to befriend them after his son shows that dragons aren’t really all that bad.



Aside from How To Train Your Dragon, Butler is known for playing The Phantom in the 2004 Phantom of the Opera, King Leonidas in 2007’s 300 and 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen. It will be interesting to see him playing the character in front of the camera instead of behind a microphone.







The Live-Action Remake of How To Train Your Dragon is set for a June 13th, 2025 release. Are you excited to see DreamWorks’ first Live-Action Remake? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: The Hollywood Reporter