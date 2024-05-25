George Lucas Doesn’t Think Disney Understands The Force And Lost Original Star Wars Ideas







George Lucas, who is being celebrated for his contribution to cinema, including his iconic films like “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars,” received a Palme d’Or at the 77th Cannes Festival.

During interviews, Lucas had a lot to say about “Star Wars.” From how he got to keep merchandising rights to his prequel films and then to how Disney has been handling the “Star Wars” IP after he sold it to them.

When it comes to Disney, Lucas said he doesn’t think they understand what “Star Wars” and The Force are:

“I was the one who really knew what Star Wars was … who actually knew this world, because there’s a lot to it. The Force, for example, nobody understood the Force. When they started other ones after I sold the company, a lot of the ideas that were in [the original] sort of got lost. But that’s the way it is. You give it up, you give it up.”

So even though he doesn’t feel that Disney understands or lost his ideas he does admit that it is the way it is now because he sold it.

Sadly, Disney has found a way to mismanage all three Lucasfilm IPs they acquired, including “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” and “Willow.”

“Willow” seemingly cost Disney over $150 million, and the show was taken down within six months of release.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” lost Disney over $134 million.

“Star Wars” has been declining rapidly with each new Disney+ show. Now the upcoming “Acolyte” show plans on “challenging” George Lucas and what The Force is even further. Which basically means they are once again rewriting the rules or retconning something to change it to what they want.

That is why they fail.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter