George Lucas Calls Out Those Saying That Women Weren’t Important In His Star Wars Films







Since Disney has taken over “Star Wars,” there has been a narrative that women were not important to the George Lucas films or were not fans because it was a “male brand.” While “Star Wars” does tend to be a male-skewing audience, women have always been fans, and women have been in “Star Wars” since the beginning.

Now, George Lucas has said that not only were women important to his “Star Wars” films, but they were often the unsung heroes of the movies. He also calls out the recent idea that to be a hero, one needs to act and dress like a man.

George Lucas humiliates Disney’s Lucasfilm — calls out the misogyny bullsh*t being spewed by Kathleen Kennedy’s DEI hires.#StarWars pic.twitter.com/1dPdDi2GDd — Ninety7Bravo | RG (@Ninety7Bravo) May 28, 2024

In response to someone saying, “There’s no women in the movies,” he said,

“I said who do you think the heroes are in those films? What do you think Princess Leia was? She is the head of the Rebellion.

She’s the one that’s taking this young kid that doesn’t know anything and this boisterous ‘I know everything’ guy who can’t do anything. Trying to save the Rebellion with these clowns. She’s the hero of the movie.

It’s the same thing with Queen Amidala. Even though she has Jedi on her side, she was still the hero prime mover. You can’t just put a woman in pants and expect her to be a hero. They can wear dresses. They can wear whatever they want. It’s their brains and their ability to think and plan and be logistical. That’s what the hero is.”

Since Disney took over, the argument has been that women need to be more prominent in “Star Wars” since they were somehow “gatekept” from the films. However, Lucasfilm and Disney’s late decisions have likely done more damage to the brand. Kathleen Kennedy showed up in “The Force is Female” shirts.

Obi-Wan Kenobi inexplicably takes little Leia on adventures when his story should be about guarding Luke Skywalker.

Princess Leia slaps Luke Skywalker and pushes him back with his face in the Episode 4 retconned “Galaxy of Adventure” short.

Rose Tico and Holdo show up in “The Last Jedi” to teach Poe and Finn lessons because somehow they suddenly became toxic men and cowards.

This change has not helped. In fact, it has done the opposite, turning people off of the films and shows because they expect more of the same.

As a female fan of “Star Wars” and as someone who was there (very young but there) when the films came out, I can tell you that women have always loved Star Wars. If you see the lines for the films, you can see all different kinds of people waiting to see them.

Heck, one story is about a woman who was in labor but didn’t want to give up her spot in line! Clearly, women don’t like it.

George Lucas should know what the intent was. They were his films.

Women have loved “Star Wars” for years. You can be a woman and like films with male characters and fans.