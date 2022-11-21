Gentle Giant Does Right By Admiral Ackbar

While we can’t retcon what happened to Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the collectibles market continues to honor the version of the character fans love. Honestly, I can’t remember ever seeing any Disney-era Ackbar figures or collectibles. But, boy, was I lucky. I’m glad we have Gentle Giant to produce some classic Ackbar stuff.

Gentle Giant still puts quality first, which is something Hasbro has decided to scrap with their latest Admiral Ackbar figure. Instead, the Milestone statue sports a beautiful paint application and even gives us the option to have the Admiral armed with a blaster or scepter. Sure, we never saw the Mon Calimarian do any on-the-ground fighting with the Empire in the Original Trilogy, but fans of the expanded universe will respect this addition.

The hero of the Battle of Endor has arrived! One of the key minds behind the attack on the second Death Star, Admiral Gial Ackbar has become an icon of military leadership and trap identification. Now, he’s the latest Milestones statue from GG LTD! This 1/6 scale, approximately 12-inch-tall statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

The Mon Calamarian may not have had a lot of lines in Return of the Jedi, but he did have one of the most memorable and memeable (?) ones. That and the creature design of his species has yet to be topped by anything Disney’s Star Wars has ever produced. So now, let’s all wash those terrible resurfaced Last Jedi memories out of our minds with some of Ackbar’s appearances in Robot Chicken:

