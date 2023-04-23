Genie+ Hit Its Lowest Price Yet For Walt Disney World







Disney’s Genie+ program is giving guests a bit of a reprieve this month after soaring to record highs. So could the company realize gouging customers is a bad thing? Nah.

WDW Magic noted that in the past couple of days, Genie+ has dropped to a mere $15. Funnily enough, Genie+’s initial price tag was when the app launched in 2021. Sadly, the good times won’t last too long because Florida tourism is currently in a seasonal lull.

As soon as the middle of May rolls around, expect Genie+ to shoot back up and possibly exceed the previous record high of $35. So, if you’re going to go, you better book it now. One-park one-day passes for the Magic Kingdom are between $139-$149 per person.

The prices for Walt Disney World tickets won’t hit the $109 mark until weekdays in late August. Then, admission will shoot back up to the $150 range around late September and carry through December.

Earlier this month, Genie+ rocketed to the highest price we’d ever seen for the line-skipper program. So, what’s driving the nose dive? Attendance. Fewer people in the parks and fewer rides will experience long wait times.

If you’ve never used the Genie+ app, it is your gateway to Lightning Lane access and other features (PhotoPass). It replaced the FastPass+ system in ’21, much to the chagrin of some of us. However, sometimes this doesn’t feel very clear.

Genie+ needs to be streamlined, in my opinion. Universal’s Express is much easier to navigate and figure out. However, it comes at a heftier price. On the other hand, several rides are included, so it evens out.

One of the issues we’ve personally experienced with the Genie+ app is that it flat-out did not recognize our park tickets. As we’ve mentioned in our EPCOT Food & Wine Festival review, an odd disconnect occurs when you buy tickets through WDW’s official site.

On multiple occasions, we’ve shown up with our tickets (mailed to us) only to be told that the tickets were not valid. Unfortunately, that problem followed over onto the Genie+ app, which would not recognize the passes we had just entered the parks with.

